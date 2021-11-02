Diversify your UK equity income winners

UK dividends have made a good recovery this year This is largely driven by certain sectors which might not do as well in future It is important to diversify across different areas of UK equity income to mitigate problems in any one area

The good news keeps coming for UK dividend hunters. Headline dividends from the domestic market were up 89.2 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2021 according to Link Group, driving a big upgrade in the company’s forecast for payouts over the full calendar year. Link now expects UK headline dividends for 2021 to be 45 per cent year higher than in the previous year, with underlying dividends up by more than a fifth. The company also expects further dividend growth for 2022, aided by progress in the banking sector.

This is good news for income investors and equity income funds which target yield. But the recovery has been fairly uneven. The third quarter income boost was largely driven by big payouts from the mining sector, which accounts for nearly a quarter of dividends paid this year. And Link worries that falling commodity prices could hurt mining payouts next year.