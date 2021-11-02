/
Home is where the heart is for UP Global Sourcing

Pandemic trends played to the group's online and brand strengths, but global shipping issues cast a pall
November 2, 2021
  • Revenues up by a fifth but shipping costs hit margins
  • Salter acquisition integrated and expected to enhance earnings

Home-focused brand owner and licenser UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) was in the right place at the right time as consumers flocked to online shopping and home goods during lockdowns. Online sales growth of 23 per cent helped drive revenue and profit expansion in the group’s annual results to 31 July. Performance enabled the raising of the full-year dividend by a third to 5.02p.

