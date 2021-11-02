/
Novacyt shares pull back on possible revenue hit

Shareholders in the Anglo-French diagnostic group are sweating on a new approvals process
November 2, 2021

Shares in Novacyt S.A. (NCYT) and Avacta (AVCT) lost ground on news that both diagnostics companies had suspended further sales of their Covid-19 testing kits in line with the UK Health Security Agency's programme on Coronavirus Test Device Approvals (CTDA).

Avacta has pulled its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test while the agency carries out its assessment which, if successful, would result in the test being placed on the CTDA register for approved products.

Novacyt submitted 11 products for review to meet the CTDA submission deadline of 1 September. To date, only the company’s PROmate® Covid-19 test has been named on a temporary protocol, meaning that it can remain on the market while validation is being processed with an extended deadline of 28 February 2022.

