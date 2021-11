SQUID coin rises 230,000 per cent before crashing to nothing

FTSE 100 pulls back from post-pandemic highs

RBA abandons yield curve control policy

SQUID saga

Last Tuesday SQUID – a cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series Squid Game – launched with a price of $0.01. Over the course of a few days it rose many thousands of percent to more than $2,860 by yesterday morning. Specifically in under one week it rose more than 230,000 per cent to $2,861.80 as of Monday morning.