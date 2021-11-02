Today's markets: BP's 'cash machine', iron ore slides, COP deals, Hut Group selling

Oil price surge boosts BP's cash generation

BP buybacks rocket beyond expectations

The strength of oil and gas at the moment is obvious: just check forecourt prices or your energy bill. BP (BP) has bet on this to continue, announcing a buyback programme for the rest of the year well above its surplus cash level in the third quarter. Bernard Looney said the company was a “cash machine at these prices”, but declined to comment on a Reuters report that the company’s gas traders had made a $500m windfall from skyrocketing prices in recent months. BP’s share price was down 3 per cent in morning trading, but the company is up over a third year-to-date, to 347p.

Shareholders will get a share of $1.25bn (£920m), following quickly on from the $1.4bn programme announced after its interim results. Unlike last quarter, the buyback figure was above BP’s surplus cash for the period, which using the company’s formula would have given $540m of buybacks. The company also registered a $2.5bn loss for the period but this was largely down to a gas price-driven non-cash accounting hit of $6.1bn based on changes to forecasts. BP’s preferred profit measure, underlying replacement cost profit, was 18 per cent above the previous quarter at $3.3bn. AH

Iron ore slump weighs on FTSE miners

The blue chip FTSE100 came under pressure in early trading as mining stocks, which make up a significant portion of the index, were dragged down by a slump in the price of iron ore. Chief culprit for this was reports of further curbs on production in China due a combination of weakening demand, a desire on behalf of the government to reduce pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics and a build up of stocks of iron ore at Chinese ports being compounded by the fall in demand. The iron ore price has been on a downward path for much of this year and signs of slowing in global growth have only added to the trend. Output data from China’s major steel mills shows a marked decline in late October to levels last seen in March. Iron ore futures dipped below $100 a tonne, having more than halved since the early weeks of 2021. Commodity giants such as Anglo American, BHP, Glencore and Rio Tinto all fell by 3 per cent or more in early trading in response.

COP26 deals announced

Two days in and the COP26 climate conference, characterised by many as last chance saloon for limiting the effects of climate change, has begun to score some points. With those major world leaders who chose to attend expected to jet off after today leaving their teams behind for the next 10 days, there were always likely to be some notable announcements.

On the downside there was some disappointment yesterday when India’s Nahendra Modi declared a 2070 target for his country to reach net zero emissions, a full two decades after one of the key targets for the conference. On the upside a global forestry initiative is expected to be signed today to end and start reversing deforestation and land degradation by the end of this decade. Crucially Brazil, the USl and China were announced as part of the initiative. Today President Biden is also expected to announce an initiative aimed at cutting global methane emissions by 30 per cent while the US is also rejoining the High Ambition Coalition, a grouping of countries committed to pushing for achieving the 1.5c target.

Hut Group faces further selling pressure

Embattled ecommerce specialist Hut Group (THG) is facing further downward pressure on its share price as key shareholder Blackrock looks to offload half of its stake in the company, according to reports by Reuters. Hut has faced scrutiny of late after a short selling attack which has accelerated a slide in its share price from a high above 800p to the 202p level today. Blackrock, which was the largest institutional investor in Hut Group, is believed to have sold 58m shares at 195p a share, a 10 per cent discount to the closing price yesterday.

