Mark Cutifani standing down in April

Insider with strategy and base metal background will replace him

One of the mining industry's most respected bosses, Mark Cutifani, will stand down from the chief executive position at Anglo American (AAL) next year. He has led the miner since 2013, a period including a downturn when metals prices and earnings tumbled, massive investment in new mines, and the recent surge in prices that has seen investor payouts soar.