Braemar plans broking business boost

Proceeds from disposals help to cut debt and support consolidation plans
November 3, 2021
  • Dry bulk business contributes most to top line
  • Demand for deep sea tankers weakens

Braemar Shipping Services (BMS) witnessed interim revenue growth across most business lines, with brokerage of dry cargo vessels increasing by 68 per cent and was the company’s biggest source of half-year revenue, contributing 23 per cent of its top line. Changes to oil market dynamics, with longer-dated contracts slipping back below prices for near-term delivery, weakened demand for deep sea tankers. The contribution of tanker brokerage to revenue halved compared with the same period last year, to 19 per cent.

