Profits in danger

Imagine – although the contingency is a remote one – that my bosses were to give me a big pay rise without me doing any extra work. What would happen? The answer’s obvious: somebody, somewhere would lose. It could be other IC staff who’d have to take a pay cut to pay for my rise; or readers who’d have to pay more for their subscriptions; or the IC’s owners who would see their profits fall. There’s no magic money tree here.

Which is exactly the problem with the prime minister’s claim that immigration restrictions will raise wages. If your wage rises without you producing more, all that happens is that you gain at somebody else’s expense.