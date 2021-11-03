The Trader: Stocks flat ahead of Fed taper announcement, Tesla stutters

Wall Street closes at a record high for fourth-straight session

Fed set to announce tapering programme

Tesla shares drop after Hertz ordering saga

Mixed markets... Stock markets were mixed at the open in Europe as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve announcement later. A rather flat start to the session saw the FTSE 100 test the 7,250 area before easing back towards the flatline around 7,275. The DAX was similarly flat as a pancake after 30 mins of trading – clearly investors are sitting on their hands until the Fed later.

Wall Street rolls on... Wall Street closed a new record high for a fourth-straight session as earnings continue to underpin confidence in fundamentals. It appears that fears about inflation eroding margins are so far unfounded. Whilst markets may have concerns about the Fed’s tapering and eventual tightening, these seem to have been well telegraphed thus far with the Fed chasing to catch up with bond markets and not the other way around.