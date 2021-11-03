Today's markets: Greenbacks unleashed on green agenda, new chief for Anglo, cautious Next, UK house prices kick on

Greenbacks to drive green agenda

Former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has rallied the troops of international finance to the tune of a cool $130tn of private capital which is ready to be deployed to help hit the net zero emissions target for 2050. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, chaired by Carney, is made up of banks, asset managers, pension funds and other major players in global finance and is looking to harness the power of money to push the climate agenda by aligning their assets with net zero targets by 2050. The announcement has been greeted with a significant dose of scepticism among climate campaigners who point to rather staid progress on this front so far by global finance.

Meanwhile, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, replete with green briefcase, addressed the COP26 gathering on Wednesday as day three was dominated by the theme of finance, announcing that London is to become the world’s first ‘net zero finance centre’ where companies will need to publish their plans to reach net zero. Sunak also repeated the pledge, first made six years ago, that the G20 will meet its target of $100bn a year of climate-related finance for the poorest countries in the world.

Anglo American announces new CEO

One of the mining industry's most respected bosses, Mark Cutifani, will stand down from the chief executive position at Anglo American (AAL) next year. He has led the miner since 2013, a period including a downturn where metals prices and earnings tumbled, massive investment in new mines, and the recent surge in prices that has seen investor payouts soar.

Bernstein analyst Danielle Chigumira said Cutifani would leave a "strong legacy", and by picking Wanblad the board had "paved the way for an orderly transition". She highlighted Cutifani's operational turnaround in the first years of his tenure. He had come in to the job with several messes to clean up, including the difficult Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil.

Anglo chair Stuart Chambers said the board was "enormously grateful" to Cutifani for his work since 2013. "He has led his executive team with distinction through thick and thin to transform Anglo American's performance and prospects," he added.

Wanblad will come into the job on a base salary of £1.25m, with an annual bonus cap of 210 per cent of his salary, and long-term incentive plan cap of 300 per cent. Anglo's shares were up 2 per cent on the news.

StanChart disappoints

Third quarter results for Standard Chartered (STAN) got a major thumbs down from investors after the bank forecast an uncertain post-covid recovery, with the share price falling by as much as 6 per cent at one point. The negative reaction somewhat overshadowed a recovery in the bank’s profitability, helped in part by impairment charges that were $146m lower than this time last year. The bank, which has a big presence in emerging markets (EMs), forecast that its income for the full year would be broadly similar to 2020, seemingly confirming the view that the smallest of the UK big banks is struggling to generate real underlying growth.

It is also undoubtedly true that Standard has been bundled in sentiment issues around the short-term investment prospects for emerging market economies. Particularly, as the expectation of rising dollar rates is a generalised flow of funds back into the US$. Like the market we remain cautious on Stan’s medium-term prospects. Hold.

Next remains cautious

Another FTSE 100 company disappointing the market was the usually reliable Next (NXT.) Having seemingly shrugged off the worst of the supply chain disruption that had badly affected most retailers over the summer and autumn, management said the company was still experiencing labour shortages in logistics and warehousing, though limited stock ranges did not seem to be affecting customer demand.

However, what really caught the market’s attention was the warning that the impact of post-lockdown “pent-up demand” experienced in the third quarter was starting to wear off at the same time as other household costs are rising, though management also said that consumer finances were generally in good shape. The downbeat statement was interpreted by Next watchers as an attempt to manage down expectations in advance of the coming Christmas shopping season.

House prices bust through £250k mark

The UK property market is showing little sign of slowing down. According to the latest House Price Index from the Nationwide Building Society, average house prices rose by 0.7 per cent in October with the annual rate of growth at 9.9 per cent, only marginally lower than September’s 10 per cent. This means the average house price in the UK has pushed through the £250,000 level for the first time and is now tracking some 30 per cent ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

A rise of 30 per cent in house prices in a little more than 18 months would be exceptional in ‘normal times’ but this surge has come during a period characterised by lockdowns and stretches of dramatic economic inactivity. But is the party likely to be over soon? Interest rates are only going one way, upwards - possibly as soon as tomorrow and are expected to reach 1 per cent some time in 2020. How much this will affect a market in which a large number of mortgage holders have locked in ultra low rates on long term deals, but it could certainly start to dampen demand.

