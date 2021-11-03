US old economy firms come under the spotlight

Metal bashing car makers enjoy strong quarter

Value can be found if you are prepared to stock pick

The US earnings season continued apace with a week of announcements from 'new economy' companies that have become a favourite among investors – Amazon, Facebook/Meta, Apple, Microsoft, et al. However, as the season progresses it is obvious that more established companies are putting in strong enough results to raise questions as to where the true value still lies in the US market, with some of the metal bashers mass producing cars in a way that Tesla can currently only dream about.