Zuckerberg's Facebook rebrand comes with sales shift

Facebook is now Meta. Well, Meta Platforms (US:FB). The tech giant has announced a new name to go along with the new 'metaverse' vision founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out earlier this year. But is this just a PR ploy to distract from recent criticism of the social media company? Maybe not. For investors, it could mark a profound shift in the way Zuckerberg plans to generate revenue in the future.

Facebook's traditional advertising business is in a tricky spot thanks to a growing focus on users' privacy. Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency policy this year, which requires apps to ask its users for their permission before they gather their data to send personalised ads, and lots of people are choosing to opt out.

In the three months to September, $28.5bn of Facebook's $29bn in revenue was generated by advertising. In the third quarter earnings report, it lowered its fourth-quarter guidance, citing “continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes and macroeconomic and Covid-related factors”. On the day of the results, its share price dropped 5 per cent.