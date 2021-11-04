Bellway boss buys amid building boom

The UK’s volume housebuilders can come under fire from a range of different stakeholders, be it local authority groups accusing them of hoarding huge swathes of land or the Competition and Markets Authority telling them to end “unfair” terms in leasehold contracts that doubled ground rents every 10-15 years.

But there’s no doubting their ability to make money in a market where demand for new homes continues to outstrip supply. Demand in September was 57 per cent above the five-year average for 2015-19, Knight Frank said in a recent report. It warned that potential disruptions to supply could exacerbate this.

It is the biggest players that are likely to thrive in such an environment as they can leverage resources to secure the necessary land, materials and labour to grow market share. Bellway (BWY) last month reported it had agreed deals for a record 19,819 new plots in the year to 31 July, during which it doubled pre-tax profits to £479m on the back of a 40 per cent revenue increase to £3.1bn. This strengthened its land bank to 86,571 plots and the company said it planned to deliver 12,200 homes per year over the next two years – 20 per cent more than last year.