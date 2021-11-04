Is current inflation really so bad?

So why, with the latest (September 2021) data from the Office for National Statistics showing CPI at just 2.9 per cent, down from 3.0 per cent in August, is there such a kerfuffle about inflation? And what comparisons can we draw with the inflationary crises of history?

The Covid pandemic has caused huge disruption to growth for economies worldwide; the UK’s recovery – already hampered by supply bottlenecks and increasing energy prices – has been made more difficult by widespread foreign labour shortages as a result of Brexit.