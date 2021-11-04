/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
November 4, 2021

Is current inflation really so bad?

Faith Glasgow
Author Image
Author Image
Faith Glasgow

So why, with the latest (September 2021) data from the Office for National Statistics showing CPI at just 2.9 per cent, down from 3.0 per cent in August, is there such a kerfuffle about inflation? And what comparisons can we draw with the inflationary crises of history?

The Covid pandemic has caused huge disruption to growth for economies worldwide; the UK’s recovery – already hampered by supply bottlenecks and increasing energy prices – has been made more difficult by widespread foreign labour shortages as a result of Brexit.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data