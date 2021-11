Cost pass-through in evidence

Volume growth in food & beverage solutions

With stocks, it’s often where you’re going rather than where you’ve been. Shares in Tate & Lyle (TATE) were on the rise, despite the release of half-year figures in which statutory profits pulled back sharply due to £41m in cash costs relating to the disposal of its Americas primary products business, together with a £13m asset impairment in the European Primary Products business.