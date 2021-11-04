Sainsbury faced with inflationary considerations

Management sticking to profit target

Inflation an issue for funded obligations

J Sainsbury (SBRY) proved resilient in the first half of FY 2022, returning to profitability, gaining market share, and holding steady on its annual profit target. However, grocery sales growth, perhaps predictably, is relatively sluggish after last year’s lockdown boom, and the supermarket’s eye-watering lease liabilities are on the rise.

Half-year revenue (excluding fuel) is broadly in line with last year at £14.9bn, reflecting slight increases in grocery and clothing sales, while statutory profits benefited from significantly lower restructuring and impairment costs – which came to a hefty £480m this time last year. In keeping with its decision to prioritise dividend payments over the reduction of debt, Sainsbury’s has also announced a half-year dividend of 3.2p and plans to maintain a full-year dividend covered 1.9 times by underlying full-year earnings.