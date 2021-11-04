The Aim 100 2021: 80 to 71

80. Central Asia Metals This low-cost miner’s next few years look smooth as anything. Going by FactSet consensus forecasts, Central Asia Metals (CAML) will see its free cash flow climb gently from $88m (£64m) this year to $112m in 2025. At the same time, management plans to revamp its Sasa mine in Macedonia while keeping one eye on more M&A. Base metals – which include the copper, zinc and lead that CAML sells – are in a bull market right now but deals are still on the table.

The company was built around mine waste dumps in Kazakhstan that still have plenty of copper in them and so has a history of finding value that others overlook. It has low debt, which it wants to pay off within a year, and strong cash flow thanks to the high copper price. In the September quarter, Kounrad in Kazakhstan hit a production record of 4,000 tonnes of the red metal. Even if the price drops off, CAML has legs. Buy. AH