Where are trusts getting their dividends?

When an investment trust board talks about “resetting” its dividend, we might normally view this as code for a cut. But not so with Alliance Trust (ATST), whose board recently announced that it will increase this year’s third interim dividend to 5.825p, with the same level expected for the fourth interim dividend. 2021's payouts should represent a 32.5 per cent increase on 2020, with the dividend continuing to rise each year beyond that.

There’s some interesting thinking behind this. According to the board, shareholder feedback has indicated support for a higher dividend, provided this is both sustainable and affordable. The board, for its part, feels that an expected recovery in portfolio income and its hefty distributable reserves mean the increase is affordable. The board also believes that a higher dividend should “reinforce Alliance Trust’s position as an attractive core global equity investment”. If a higher payout draws more investors in that could bolster the share price.

It should be noted that the new quarterly dividend still only equates to a relatively modest yield of some 2.2 per cent a year, but in fairness plenty of total return vehicles now offer small dividends to please investors. But if income has become a tool with which to coax in new shareholders, how exactly is it funded?