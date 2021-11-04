Wise founder looks to spread his wealth

One of the most overused words in modern corporate culture is ‘disruptor’, which now seems to be applied to any company that makes minuscule changes to the smallest of industry niches.

Wise (WISE), the business formerly known as Transfer Wise, is a good example of its true meaning – a company that applies technology in a way that disrupts the practices of an entire market. Matching buyers and sellers of currency at (or very near) mid-market rates was an idea that the company’s chairman, Taavet Hinrikus, and chief executive, Kristo Käärmann, had a decade ago to avoid some of the hefty charges imposed by high-street lenders. It’s done very well, with the company processing £54bn of transfers in the year to 31 March, which generated £421m of revenue and £41m of pre-tax profit.

A direct listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange in July led to the company attracting a valuation of about £8.8bn at the end of the first day of trading. It’s now worth marginally less – around £8.1bn at the end of last week – but this is still an eye-watering 262 times earnings. Hinrikus, who had a 10.85 per cent stake at the time of the direct listing, has now cashed in 10m shares netting £81.5m and pledged a further 39.6m shares (worth over £320m at last week’s prices) as security for a loan agreed with Goldman Sachs. Both transactions were carried out through an entity closely associated with him known as OÜ Notorious, according to a company filing.