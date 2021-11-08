JPMorgan joins the UK equities bandwagon

UK markets are the cheapest in six years

Dividend yields are some of the highest around

On top of the massive private equity interest in London-listed companies this year, the feeling that UK equities have generally underperformed both the US and eurozone since just the start of the Brexit referendum in 2016 has been amply confirmed by the latest advice that US bank JPMorgan is giving its clients.

For the first time in years, the bank’s analysts have listed UK shares as “overweight” in comparison to those of other major indices. Naturally, the bank had a multi-year short position for the UK market until last year.