JPMorgan joins the UK equities bandwagon

US bank shifts UK equities as an asset class to 'overweight', showing local shares have a 40 per cent discount to the MSCI World index on a forward PE basis
November 8, 2021
  • UK markets are the cheapest in six years
  • Dividend yields are some of the highest around

On top of the massive private equity interest in London-listed companies this year, the feeling that UK equities have generally underperformed both the US and eurozone since just the start of the Brexit referendum in 2016 has been amply confirmed by the latest advice that US bank JPMorgan is giving its clients.

For the first time in years, the bank’s analysts have listed UK shares as “overweight” in comparison to those of other major indices. Naturally, the bank had a multi-year short position for the UK market until last year. 

