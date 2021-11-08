The Trader: Markets flat to start the week, Musk moves markets, again

Markets

Stocks flat... Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday. Earnings are better than were expected, jobs growth is picking up and the Fed’s carried off the taper without undue alarm. Pfizer’s antiviral announcement on Friday is a major positive: Dr Scott Gottlieb said the US is ‘close to the end of the pandemic phase’. After last week’s round of policy meetings, this week we get a lot of jawboning from the likes of Powell, Bailey and Macklem on equality and diversity. We’ll also be watching the US CPI numbers on Tuesday, and UK growth numbers for the third quarter on Thursday.

Bond yields... are lower than they were last week with US 10s at 1.48 per cent. The UK 2-year gilt yield is now back to 0.42 per cent after trading as high as 0.76 per cent on expectations the Bank of England would be more hawkish than it turned out to be.