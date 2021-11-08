Today's markets: Stocks subdued, Abrdn to buy ii, BHP sale & more

Quiet start to the week on the markets

Abdrn continues its acquisition spree

BHP sells off thermal coal assets

Markets unmoved

Stocks flat... Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday. Earnings are better than were expected, jobs growth is picking up and the Fed’s carried off the taper without undue alarm. Pfizer’s antiviral announcement on Friday is a major positive: Dr Scott Gottlieb said the US is ‘close to the end of the pandemic phase’. After last week’s round of policy meetings, this week we get a lot of jawboning from the likes of Powell, Bailey and Macklem on equality and diversity. We’ll also be watching the US CPI numbers on Tuesday, and UK growth numbers for the third quarter on Thursday.

Bond yields... are lower than they were last week with US 10s at 1.48 per cent. The UK 2-year gilt yield is now back to 0.42 per cent after trading as high as 0.76 per cent on expectations the Bank of England would be more hawkish than it turned out to be.

Real rates... have fallen further with 10-year TIPS down to -1.09 per cent on Friday, lifting gold to break out of the recent range and hit its highest since September. No breakout just yet but looking to the area at $1,827-1,833 to provide near-term test as this corresponds to the 38.2 per cent retracement of the longer-term decline and the Jul/Sep peaks where we saw three attempted breakouts fail.

Neil Wilson is chief markets analyst at Markets.com

Abrdn to buy interactive investor

Asset manager Abrdn (ABDN) looks set to continue its recent shopping spree after announcing to the market that it is in talks to buy interactive investor - the UK’s second biggest investment platform with 450,000 customers and more than £55bn of assets under management.

This latest move, with a deal potentially to be announced ‘within weeks’, caps a period of major activity at Abrdn which came up with its vowel-less name in April as it sought to move on from the £11bn merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017. In recent months Abrdn has also announced deals to buy Exo Investing, an AI-driven investing platform, and Finimize, a financial news and information platform although the latter is expected to remain as an independent operation.

Market reaction was generally muted. While Numis analysts noted the deal was better than simply buying another mid-sized asset manager with low returns, it still might just be a good way of turning £1.5bn of shareholder capital into £1.2bn of additional value. In Numis’ view, the distinctive feature of ii was its independence and becoming part of a larger bureaucratic financial services group may put off its core customers.

BHP agrees $1.35bn thermal coal sale

Major miner BHP (BHP) is a step closer to shifting thermal coal holdings off its books with the $1.35bn (£1bn) sale of its 80 per cent stake in Australian operation BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC). It has planned for over a year to get rid of its thermal coal holdings, but is still committed to mining and exporting metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel alongside iron ore and was trading at an all-time high last month. The buyer of BMC is an Australian company, Stanmore Resources (Aus:SMR), with a market capitalisation of just a fraction of the deal value.

The narrative around the divestment of assets like coal mines has shifted recently to include stewardship, as companies like Glencore (GLEN) insist on holding onto coal mines rather than offloading them to smaller companies that might have weaker standards.

BHP said this deal would see BMC go into the hands of a local company with “established relationships with Traditional Owners and strong engagement with their workforce and local communities”, and said Stanmore supported “Australia’s commitments under the Paris Agreement”. Stanmore said it would raise the $1bn upfront purchase price through a combination of new equity and debt. AH

JD says nothing untoward in car park meeting

JD Sports Fashion (JD.) has said a meeting in a car park between its executive chairman and the boss of Footasylum “does not amount to wrongdoing”.

The company said in a statement that Peter Cowgill has known Footasylum’s Barry Bown for 25 years and that it was “not unusual, or in any way suspicious or illegitimate” that the two men met. It added that the Competition and Markets Authority had been “fully appraised of the content” of the meeting in July.

The Sunday Times reported that the CMA had seen video footage of the meeting and was investigating whether it breached rules that forbade the sharing of confidential information between the companies.

JD Sports said it “totally refuted” any suggestion of corporate governance breaches.

Last week, the CMA ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum, which it acquired in 2019, arguing that a takeover would lead to a reduction in choice, service and quality for the latter’s customers.

Footasylum was founded in 2005 by David Makin, who co-founded JD Sports with John Wardle, shortly after the pair sold their stakes to Pentland Group. MF

Civitas hails investor engagement

The board of Civitas Social Housing (CSH) has said “several leading European institutions” have joined its shareholder register following a push to restore market faith in the assisted housing landlord’s business model.

In a trading update, Civitas’ board said investors had been reassured by worked examples of property transactions, despite scrutiny from short-seller Shadowfall and broader criticism of the sector model from the Regulator of Social Housing. Civitas added that rent collection levels had remained “normal” and a stable independent valuation by JLL reaffirmed the intention to pay a second quarterly dividend of 1.3875p per share.

Separately, a holding company of Hong Kong businessman Li Ka Shing which acquired the pub chain Greene King in 2019, has also taken a stake in Civitas’ investment manager. AN