/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
November 9, 2021

Better financial education is more important than ever

Christopher Akers
Author Image
Author Image
Christopher Akers

There has been a boom in young people signing up to investing platforms during Covid-19. Historically low interest rates, volatile markets and a pandemic-inspired desire for financial resilience have driven this trading trend.   

But these same young people have emerged from education systems in the UK where the provision of financial education is patchy at best. With an economic and investing landscape filled with jargon and complexities, and social media scams adding new challenges, improving financial literacy is imperative.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data