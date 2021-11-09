Rolls-Royce puts nuclear consortium in place

A day after it announced the completion of the sale of its civil nuclear instrumentation & control (I&C) business, Rolls-Royce (RR.) confirmed that its small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have finally received government backing in the UK.

The announcement had been widely foreshadowed in the press, but it’s no coincidence that it took place as Glasgow’s COP26 summit entered its final week. The creation of the engineering group’s SMR business was made possible through a £195m cash injection from private companies (BNF Resources and Exelon Generation), together with a £210m grant from the government. Nothing is set in stone beyond the regulatory phase, during which time the technology’s suitability for deployment in the UK will be assessed.

It’s estimated that each SMR, assuming they’re brought into production, will cost about a tenth of the cash needed to build a conventional reactor and could theoretically supply enough power for around one million homes. Some perspective is needed. Glasgow, Britain’s third-largest city by population, had 292,619 households in 2018, according to the National Records of Scotland.