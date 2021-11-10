/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Marks & Spencer and ITV deliver, Tesla sinks

Tesla shares skid, ITV and Marks & Spencer beat expectations, and is an ETF called META profiting from mistaken identity?
Today's Markets: Marks & Spencer and ITV deliver, Tesla sinks
November 10, 2021
  • ITV ad revenues forecast to hit highest in history
  • Marks & Spencer shares soar after smashing expectations
  • Tesla drops 12 per cent on Tuesday following Musk's Twitter poll

Markets 

European stock markets are tad higher this morning having closed mildly in the red on Tuesday – the DAX and CAC off by 0.1 per cent and the FTSE 100 lagging at -0.3 per cent for the session to sit underneath 7,300. All three are in the green in early trade today with the FTSE 100 recovering 7,300 but looks tentative - possible bearish MACD crossover to consider. Real yields on 30-year U.S. bonds sunk to a record low, of negative 0.57 per cent, but gold pulled back in the face of key resistance levels. Oil prices firmed on tighter supply, strong demand signal from Vitol and JPM. US stock markets finally eased back after a run of gains that was one of the best for several years.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data