Today's Markets: Marks & Spencer and ITV deliver, Tesla sinks

Markets

European stock markets are tad higher this morning having closed mildly in the red on Tuesday – the DAX and CAC off by 0.1 per cent and the FTSE 100 lagging at -0.3 per cent for the session to sit underneath 7,300. All three are in the green in early trade today with the FTSE 100 recovering 7,300 but looks tentative - possible bearish MACD crossover to consider. Real yields on 30-year U.S. bonds sunk to a record low, of negative 0.57 per cent, but gold pulled back in the face of key resistance levels. Oil prices firmed on tighter supply, strong demand signal from Vitol and JPM. US stock markets finally eased back after a run of gains that was one of the best for several years.