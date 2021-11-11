/
Apple causing trouble for Netflix's new gaming strategy

Netflix is boosting its product offering by adding videogames but Apple's strict App Store policy around cloud gaming could deter casual gamers
November 11, 2021
  • Games launched on Android and soon to come out on iPhone
  • Subscriber growth at Netflix has been slowing 

Last week, Netflix (NFLX) launched five games through the Android Google Play Store, including two linked to its hit show Stranger Things. All the games are available to users with Netflix subscriptions and there are no ads, additional fees or in-app purchases, which are usually profit drivers in the sector. 

Netflix will extend its games to iPhones and eventually plans to “build a library of games that offers something for everyone”. However, Apple’s (AAPL) reluctance to provide cloud gaming services through the App Store means it will not be possible to play the games seamlessly through the Netflix app on iPhone or iPad, according to a Bloomberg report, adding hurdles for customers who are keen to dive in to the 'Upside Down', the spooky world in Stranger Things

