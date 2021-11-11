Around the World in eight investment trusts 2021

Eight investment trusts offering exposure to markets from around the world

Selection methods which have produced 10-fold returns since mid 2004

Hot bargains and performers

It’s that time of year again when we enlist the help of 19th century high-speed globe trotter Phileas Fogg and head around the world in eight investment trusts.

As a somewhat senior gentleman – one that must be pushing 190 years based on Jules Verne’s accounts – Mr Fogg obviously needs to be a bit wary of the pandemic. But fear not, he’s had his booster and he's downloaded the NHS travel passport app, and assured Investors' Chronicle that no markets are off limits.