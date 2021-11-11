/
Around the World in eight investment trusts 2021

Phileas Fogg is triple jabbed and ready to once again to take Investors' Chronicle readers on an eastward circumnavigation of the investment trust globe.
November 11, 2021
  • Eight investment trusts offering exposure to markets from around the world
  • Selection methods which have produced 10-fold returns since mid 2004
  • Hot bargains and performers 

It’s that time of year again when we enlist the help of 19th century high-speed globe trotter Phileas Fogg and head around the world in eight investment trusts. 

As a somewhat senior gentleman – one that must be pushing 190 years based on Jules Verne’s accounts – Mr Fogg obviously needs to be a bit wary of the pandemic. But fear not, he’s had his booster and he's downloaded the NHS travel passport app, and assured Investors' Chronicle that no markets are off limits. 

