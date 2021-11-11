Burberry's revenue recovers in mixed global performance

Revenue back to pre-pandemic levels £150m share buyback will complete in the second half

Burberry (BRBY) posted double-digit growth in key markets and revenue reached pre-pandemic levels in its half-year results. The luxury fashion group reinstated the half-year dividend and announced the resumption of its share buyback programme. Despite retail comparable store sales rising 37 per cent against the FY2021 interim and 18 per cent on the FY2020 comparative, the market wasn’t impressed, with shares down 5 per cent on results day.