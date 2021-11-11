/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Burberry's revenue recovers in mixed global performance

Growth in the Americas was a standout, but travel restrictions hit other markets
Burberry's revenue recovers in mixed global performance
November 11, 2021
  • Revenue back to pre-pandemic levels
  • £150m share buyback will complete in the second half

Burberry (BRBY) posted double-digit growth in key markets and revenue reached pre-pandemic levels in its half-year results. The luxury fashion group reinstated the half-year dividend and announced the resumption of its share buyback programme. Despite retail comparable store sales rising 37 per cent against the FY2021 interim and 18 per cent on the FY2020 comparative, the market wasn’t impressed, with shares down 5 per cent on results day.   

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data