Investment trust bargain buys

Opportunities emerge close to home
November 11, 2021
  • If trusts capture the hottest trends, investors often have to pay up for exposure
  • We look at where cheap entry points appear to have emerged

With origins stretching back to the 1800s, investment trusts have maintained their relevance by constantly adapting to a changing world.

That much has been clear in the last year. Trust launches and secondary fundraising efforts have tended to focus on future trends, from renewable energy to digital infrastructure and even space exploration. We’ve also seen existing trusts adapt to change, with names such as Keystone Positive Change (KPC) freshening their remits.

