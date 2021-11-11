Macro funds for inflation and interest rate threats

With the threat of inflation and interest rate rises, macro funds could be useful

These funds tend to be able to invest in a variety of assets and may be able to take short positions

Macro investing can be notoriously difficult, so you should carefully assess these funds before investing in them

Equity fund managers commonly insist that they focus purely on 'bottom-up' stock picking – choosing holdings on the basis of their individual merits rather than macroeconomic factors. But some macro factors may now seem too great to ignore. Inflation has been one of the biggest talking points of the year, with expectations on rising prices and the direction of monetary policy already causing havoc for the bond market. Such developments have become the subject of great speculation, from future levels of inflation to when and how far central bankers will raise rates in the future.

So it could be worth incorporating a macro-oriented approach into portfolios. While bottom-up investing has worked extremely well for some of the best equity managers, funds with an explicit macro outlook can be a way to specifically focus on economic trends. In today’s context they may have some appeal – provided they work.