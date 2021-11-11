Spotting investment trust success stories

Investment trust launches are coming thick and fast, with a distinct focus on alternative assets. From Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) to HydrogenOne Capital Growth (HGEN), initial public offerings (IPOs) have often focused on areas the average equity fund struggles to reach.

Many alternative asset classes come with the promise of a juicy yield. But backing such names at IPO can involve important trade-offs.

Investors often have to wait until the new trust can fully deploy its IPO proceeds and start to generate its full target yield. Buying in at IPO can also feel like a gamble, with the asset class or investment approach appearing unproven.