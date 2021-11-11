/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Spotting investment trust success stories

Names that have walked the walk
Spotting investment trust success stories
November 11, 2021

Investment trust launches are coming thick and fast, with a distinct focus on alternative assets. From Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) to HydrogenOne Capital Growth (HGEN), initial public offerings (IPOs) have often focused on areas the average equity fund struggles to reach.

Many alternative asset classes come with the promise of a juicy yield. But backing such names at IPO can involve important trade-offs.

Investors often have to wait until the new trust can fully deploy its IPO proceeds and start to generate its full target yield. Buying in at IPO can also feel like a gamble, with the asset class or investment approach appearing unproven.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data