Today's Markets: FTSE leads as European shares stumble

FTSE 100 new post-pandemic high, Autotrader leads, miners gain

Wall Street logs first back-to-back decline in a month

Musk sells $5bn in Tesla stock, Disney misses

Markets

Stocks fell on Wall Street after yesterday’s blowout inflation print, which showed prices rising in the US at the fastest pace in 30 years. Not only the pace but the breadth – the reading showed a broadening out in inflationary pressures and pointed to even racier readings over the coming months. Core inflation year-over-year could be heading to 6.5 per cent, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Does it make the Fed hike earlier? Futures prices indicate the market pulled forward the bet on lift-off for rates from September to July, so there was some response in expectation the Fed might actually respond to the soaring inflation. That print was so hot markets are going to have to think more seriously about inflation and a possible Fed reaction