Where investment trusts have outperformed

Investment trusts have broadly outperformed in the long term

Discounts remain in some of the most attractive sectors

We often tout the benefits of the closed-ended nature of investment trusts over their open-ended siblings, but it's only by looking at the data that you can know if their structural differences have played to their advantage.

Conventional wisdom says that smaller companies funds – across both open and closed-end funds – should have more of an advantage over their benchmarks than their large-cap peers because they operate in less well-researched areas of the market. And investment trusts have the additional benefit of being able to invest in less liquid stocks without the possibility of being faced with a slew of redemption requests, as is the risk with open-ended funds.