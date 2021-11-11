/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Where investment trusts have outperformed

UK small-cap investment trusts look particularly appealing
Where investment trusts have outperformed
November 11, 2021
  • Investment trusts have broadly outperformed in the long term
  • Discounts remain in some of the most attractive sectors

We often tout the benefits of the closed-ended nature of investment trusts over their open-ended siblings, but it's only by looking at the data that you can know if their structural differences have played to their advantage. 

Conventional wisdom says that smaller companies funds – across both open and closed-end funds – should have more of an advantage over their benchmarks than their large-cap peers because they operate in less well-researched areas of the market. And investment trusts have the additional benefit of being able to invest in less liquid stocks without the possibility of being faced with a slew of redemption requests, as is the risk with open-ended funds. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data