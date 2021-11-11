The Association of Investment Companies (AIC), in association with Investors’ Chronicle, is offering readers the chance to win £5,000 to invest in an investment company of their choice.

We all know the benefits of investing for the long term and this is something investment companies specialise in. This year marks 153 years since the launch of the first investment company, F&C Investment Trust, and there are now 25 investment companies which are over 100 years old.

Today there are hundreds of investment companies to choose from and industry assets reached a record £266 billion in September. But how do you decide if an investment company is right for you? And how should you choose one? The answers will depend on whether you are looking for income or growth or a combination of the two, as well as your circumstances and appetite for risk.