Revenue back to pre-pandemic levels

Half-year dividend returns

Even after the virus subsided there was a risk that people would remain fearful of crowded pubs. Young's (YNGA) recent results suggest these fears were misplaced, even if rival pub group Wetherspoon (JDW) lamented just that. In the last 13 weeks, total sales were 7.9 per cent ahead of 2019 and up 2.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis.