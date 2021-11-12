From the FCA into the frying pan

Having led a whole audience of market watchers into believing that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was about to sanction its first base rate rise since 2017, governor Andrew Bailey could not have been surprised at the jeers he received when it didn’t. Instead, when the MPC met last week, the base rate was left unchanged at 0.1 per cent (by a vote of 7 to 2).

Like Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Bailey is relatively new to his job, having arrived from city watchdog the FCA in March 2020. Like Sunak he now faces the complex post-crisis task of helping the economy transition back to 'normal'. Both have a lot on their plates besides their core roles: certainly the remit of central banks now extends far beyond setting interest rate policy and keeping a lid on inflation. They are required to address wider issues such as climate change, cryptocurrencies, the pandemic and, in the UK, Brexit.

But unlike Sunak, Bailey arrived at his new post with criticisms ringing in his ears – the FCA under his watch had messed up time and time again, from the collapse of mini bond seller London & Capital Finance and the failure to protect British Steel workers’ pensions to the Neil Woodford disaster. Nevertheless none of this is evidence that Bailey is not showing leadership at the bank or that the committee is not making the correct decisions.