Today's Markets: FTSE eases back from post-pandemic high

FTSE 100 hits its highest level in 20 months

Rivian continues fast start

Avon Protection puts body armour business under review after test fail

Markets

Mixed start for stocks following a solid performance in the prior session and a mixed one in the US. After a slow start European stock markets - the Stoxx 600 and DAX - eked out fresh records Thursday and the FTSE 100 managed to hit its highest level in 20 months. In the US, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose but the Dow was dragged into the red by Disney (DIS). This morning, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3 per cent and the rest of the major bourses are trading a little firmer. No sign yet of any major drawdown or volatility, but it seems too quiet.