Estate agency chair releases equity from investment

Purplebricks (PURP) may have endured something of a wobble lately after telling investors it expects to do fewer deals due to a shortage of new homes, but in general estate agency companies are enjoying something of a purple patch.

Take Property Franchise Group (TPFG), for instance. The company, a franchisor of estate agency brands including Ellis & Co, Parkers and Whitegates, said last week that group revenue for the nine months to30 September more than doubled to £17.9m. The growth is largely due to its acquisition of Hunters Property in March for £24.2m.

Even on a like-for-like basis, however, revenue increased by 34 per cent to £10.8m and the management services fees it earned rose by 29 per cent to £8.5m.