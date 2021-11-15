ETFs: losing momentum?

Having piled into cyclicals and ditched several big tech stocks at around the mid-point of this year, it seems the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum UCITS ETF (IUMF) is still playing catch-up with 2021’s market rotations.

We’re approaching the next rebalance of the fund’s underlying index and research provider CFRA believes further churn lies ahead. CFRA predicts that the fund’s “minuscule” stakes in energy and real estate should move higher on the back of strong recent performance, while Disney (US:DIS) and Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK) could exit the portfolio.

This all makes sense when you consider the fund’s remit. It focuses on a sub-set of stocks in the MSCI USA index that have been experiencing a recent “upward price trend”. Given that we’ve seen some big market rotations this year, turnover is to be expected.