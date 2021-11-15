Firms face new disclosures on ESG and sustainability

UK asset managers will soon need to apply labelling to their investment products which “reflects their sustainability characteristics”, the FCA has announced in an ESG discussion paper.

There are currently no common, required standards around ESG for investment labelling and disclosure. With growing consumer demand for such products, the FCA is concerned investors are at risk of financial loss in a market which does not have "adequate regulatory checks and balances" in this area.

The paper advocates two layers of disclosure to help investors better understand a product’s ESG and sustainability merits. A “concise and accessible consumer-facing layer; and more detailed underlying disclosures aimed primarily at institutional investors” will be supplemented by an objective system of labelling on sustainability factors said FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi during a speech at COP26.