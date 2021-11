Marine engineering specialist James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) is finding itself in increasingly rough waters.

The 174-year-old company endured a turbulent pandemic, reporting its first pre-tax loss in more than a decade last year as revenues in many of its key markets were upended – most notably in oil and gas.

Even before Covid-19 hit the company was hardly in shipshape condition – its operating margins had been stagnant for years and its return on capital had been ebbing away.