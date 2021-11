Revenue increased by a third

Net cash from operating activities down 71 per cent

IC TIP: Hold at 1,861p

The need for companies to adopt hybrid working practices has buoyed the digital transformation market, to the extent that even notoriously slow-moving government departments now recognise the need to update their working practices. This is good news for digital transformation business Kainos (KNOS), which generates nearly 40 per cent of its revenue from the public sector.