Today's Markets: Shell, Ruffer, Serco, and why are investors not bothered about inflation?

- European stocks mixed to start week
- Shell dropping dual structure and its royal titles
- Ruffer and other trusts on the fundraising track
- Serco enjoys Covid booster
Why are investors not bothered by inflation?
Inflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped. In October German wholesale selling prices rose by 15.2 per cent year-over-year. This was the highest annual rate of change since March 1974 after the first oil crisis. It also marks a steep acceleration in recent months as in September and in August the annual rates of change had been +13.2 per cent and +12.3 per cent, respectively. University of Michigan one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations rose again to 4.9 per cent from 4.8 per cent. Meanwhile the consumer sentiment figure dropped to a 10-year low, worse even than at the peak of the market panic a year and a half ago. On Friday the US 10 year break-even inflation rate rose to 2.76 per cent, its highest since 2006. Real yields meanwhile sank to record lows.