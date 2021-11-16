Care companies face difficult winter

Government rule on care home workers being double vaccinated now in place

It comes on top of existing staffing issues

The arrival of an NHS England vaccine mandate for care workers will exacerbate existing staffing challenges in the care home sector, according to both the union and a major landlord to providers.

From last week, all care home workers in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are medically exempt. According to NHS data, over 56,400 care home staff have still not had two jabs, including 45,328 of the 463,000 staff who work in older adult care homes.