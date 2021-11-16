Dotdigital needs to boost earnings

Organic revenue growth

Gross margin slips

Dotdigital (DOTD), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing specialist, has seen dual effects from the pandemic, a point borne out by its full-year figures. After initially impacting discretionary spend, Covid-19 has accelerated the corporate need for online marketing, as economies returned to a semblance of normality. As unlikely as it might have once seemed, the sector has exhibited defensive qualities. With e-commerce expanding rapidly, companies are placing ever greater focus on customer engagement, fertile ground for Dotdigital’s data-driven marketing automation platform. As a result, organic revenue grew 23 per cent to £58.1m and monthly revenue per customer jumped 16 per cent to £1,251.