Demand has held up after lockdowns Management wary on future growth forecasts

Aim-traded Focusrite (TUNE) posted significant growth across key metrics in its full-year results. The recording equipment group benefited from high lockdown demand for audio recording products, such as monitor loudspeakers, that could be used at home. Adjusted Ebitda was up by 67 per cent – such performance let the group bump the final dividend up by a quarter.