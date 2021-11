Valuations stabilise, as rental income jumps

MediaCity and U+I bids boost investment options

In the five years before the pandemic, the gradual slide in the shares of Land Securities (LAND) disguised a positive earnings trend. Unsurprisingly, that all changed with results for the year to March 2020, which landed 13 per cent below already suppressed market expectations. Interim EPS for FY21 were even worse, falling 17 per cent short of consensus.