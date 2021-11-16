/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Imperial brings down net debt

The group is looking to optimise sales in five key markets
Imperial brings down net debt
November 16, 2021
  • Price hikes offset volume declines
  • Further progress on debt reduction

With ‘Big Oil’ cast as the new pantomime villain, the recent COP 26 summit must have provided a bit of breathing space for Imperial Brands (IMB) and its peers. It may be fanciful to suggest that tobacco companies were once deemed every bit as important as hydrocarbon producers, at least by a sizeable proportion of the population, but those days are long gone anyway, as both sectors are being forced to evolve in response to changing regulatory demands.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data