Today's markets: Jobs boost raises rate rise chances, Bridgepoint booms, FRC Audit rules & more

Jobless rate falls, vacancies rise in hot jobs market

If the Bank of England needed any more reason to push go on interest rate rises then two key pieces of data out this week may prove to be the tipping point. News today from the jobs market suggests that the end of the furlough scheme in September had minimal impact on unemployment in the ensuing month. Unemployment has fallen again, by 0.5 per cent, to just 4.3 per cent with the number of employees on payroll up 163,000 to 29.3m, climbing above pre-pandemic levels while the number of job vacancies rose again to a record 1.172m.

This positive news for the economy is likely to be followed up tomorrow by a chunky inflation reading which many economists believe is likely to shoot through the 4 per cent level as energy and petrol price hikes, coupled with industry passing supply chain inflation on to end consumers creates a powerful surge.

These two factors combined are likely to give the Bank of England the confidence that the economy is strong enough to wear a rise in interest rates without choking off the recovery as it looks to attempt to put some brakes on inflation.

Equity market reaction was muted with the FTSE100 relatively flat and mid and small cap indices marginally lower suit while sterling enjoyed a filip from the prospect of a tightening of monetary policy. Among the most notable risers in London this morning were Vodafone (VOD) where an improving trading picture buoyed investors, sending shares almost 6 per cent higher Land Securities (LAND), which has enjoyed a return to profitability and Restaurant Group (RTN) which has enjoyed the consumer revival since lockdown ended in the Summer and claims to be outperforming its rivals, in particular is Wagamama chain - investors reacted hungrily to the news, sending shares up more than 15 per cent.

Bridgepoint rides private equity boom

The popularity of private equity funds shows no signs of abating after a strong trading update from Bridgepoint Capital (BPT). The private equity funds specialist reported an increase in assets under management of 58 per cent to €29.2bn (£24.6bn) in the third quarter alone. The manager’s main flagship Europe IV fund was 88 per cent invested at the end of the quarter after a series of investments in the Netherlands and Germany, while total investments for the quarter were €1.1bn. Interestingly, the majority of this, some €0.8bn was directed at private credit, rather than private equity, while Bridgepoint booked over €2.1bn in exits during the quarter.

The fund manager also confirmed its full year guidance for 2021, while the full-year results will come out on 24 March.

FRC audit guide

The proliferation of financial reporting scandals over the past few years has tarnished the reputation of the auditing profession to the extent that the audit regulator, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), with almost weary resignation, has now come up with an easy to understand guide as to what should constitute a high quality audit. The guide is directed as much as to investors, as to the industry, and clarifies the elements that the Council considers constitutes a high quality audit.

The FRC acknowledges that the perennial battle that auditors have, apart from the fact no audit is exactly the same, is trying to apply consistent judgement in a system that is principles, rather than rules-based. However, implicitly the FRC is concerned that many audits - because of the relatively lower fees that auditors earn compared with accountants specialising in consulting or tax advice - are carried out by relatively inexperienced junior associates, hence the FRC’s emphasis on audit teams being adequately resourced and having a range of skills and experience to hand.

Imperial looks to debt reduction

Tobacco giant Imperial Tobacco (IMP) will continue to prioritise deleveraging its balance sheet, according to management statements accompanying today's results. Performance has been strong despite the long term trends of decline in demand for its traditional products which are not quite being offset by 'Next Generation Products'. Nonetheless, profits surged from £2.17bn last year to £3.24bn this time around despite only marginal revenue improvement.

Read Mark Robinson's results analysis here.