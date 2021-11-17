Diageo sets its sights on value growth

It may seem like a case of overreach, but Diageo (DGE) has hatched plans to capture a greater share of the global booze market. Indeed, you would instinctively think that it already controls a fulsome slice of the market given the ubiquity of brands such as Guinness, Johnny Walker and Smirnoff. Given that the first solid proof of beer brewing comes from the period of the Sumerians, this is unquestionably a mature, well-served market.

The drinks giant currently accounts for around 4 per cent of the value of the global market but plans to increase that to 6 per cent by 2030. That’s probably more realistic than some of the decarbonisation pledges doing the rounds, but it’s certainly not short on ambition, either.

The new target was set at the group’s biennial Capital Markets Day, a chance for management to convince investors about the viability of the group’s business model in the face of secular trends, chiefly more moderate alcohol consumption. This represents a stumbling block for any companies that are looking to boost volume sales in the coming years, especially as this form of puritanism is most prevalent within the Millennial and Gen Z demographics. More than a quarter of 16- to 24-year-olds don’t drink, compared with just over a fifth of the general adult population.